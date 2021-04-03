🔊 Listen to this

Mason Byers made his debut as a head high school boys lacrosse coach under much different circumstances than originally planned.

Byers was in position to take over for Shaun Rohland, who stepped down as Wyoming Area coach while taking an administrative position at the school, in time to lead the Warriors into a 2020 season with a lineup loaded with experienced seniors.

Instead, Byers, who had about two weeks of preseason practice with that group last season, led a high school team in competition for the first time with a group of newcomers.

The 17-player Wyoming Area roster includes just seven players with previous high school or youth travel lacrosse experience.

“I was going into last year with 13 seniors and some very good athletes,” Byers said.

The Harding resident played lacrosse on the youth, travel and high school level while growing up in Connecticut and also played box lacrosse in Canada.

Byers had been coaching four seasons in the Valley Laxerz lacrosse club locally when he learned of the position formerly held by Rohland opening up for last season. He also coaches the Wyoming Area ice hockey team.

Senior midfielder Nate Winnick, senior defender Shawn Kostak and junior defender Jadyn Rusyn will serve as captains and be counted on for their leadership.

Some of the team’s most experienced and talented lacrosse players are among the younger players on the roster.

Sophomore goalie Bryce Harry, sophomore midfielder/face-off specialist Joey Marranca, freshman attack T.J. Kearns and freshman attack Benjamin Byers, the coach’s son, have all played for teams coached by Mason Byers on the Laxerz.

When it last played in 2019, Wyoming Area went 7-5 in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Season opener

Wyoming Area dropped its season debut in a defensive battle Wednesday, falling to host Abington Heights, 5-1, in a WVC game.

The Comets led just 1-0 at halftime before scoring three straight third-quarter goals to take command.