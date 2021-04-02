Home Sports Pittston Area softball on hold Sports Pittston Area softball on hold By Sunday Dispatch - April 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Sunday Dispatch 🔊 Listen to this A positive COVID-19 test within the Pittston Area softball program has led the team to shut down activities until April 9. The Lady Patriots are scheduled to resume preparations for their season at that point. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sprinters lead way for Pittston Area girls track team VARSITY ATHLETIC SCHEDULES: April 4-10 Warriors open spring with tennis win