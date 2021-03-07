🔊 Listen to this

Patriot J.J. Walsh, left, and the Warriors’ Jake Greenfield, right, were the game’s MVP by Dr. Eugene DeMinico.

Patriot Matt Johnson (2) drains a three-point bucket with 2.1 seconds left in the game to break a tie in defeating Wyoming Area 39-36.

Pittston City and Pittston Twp.’s K-9 units received donations from Dr. Eugene DeMinico on behalf of the Eugene DeMinico II Foundation, after the annual Pittston Area-Wyoming Area boys basketball game held on Sunday, February 28. Left to right: PIttston City Ptlm. Drew Malvizzi, Pittston Twp. Ofc. Tony DeMark, Pittston Twp. Ofc. Ruddy Navarro, Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo, Dr. Eugene DeMinico, Pittston Twp. Police Chief Lena Angelella, Pittston City Police Chief Neil Murphy, Pittston Twp. Ptlm. Ed Sulima with K-9 Blitz. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Warrior Dane Schutter (23) hits a five-foot shot early in the first quarter against Pittston Area’s Matt Johnson (2).

YATESVILLE – Pittston Area held the ball for most of the final 1:44 of what had been a tie game Feb. 28 against visiting rival Wyoming Area.

The Patriots made sure to get the ball into the capable hands of sophomore guard J.J. Walsh, who, after drawing the attention of the defense, in turn passed it along to Matt Johnson.

Johnson calmly drained a 3-pointer from the right wing with four second remaining to give the Patriots the 39-36 victory.

“Once it came down to a last shot, we wanted the ball in (Walsh’s) hands, knowing they were going to help,” Pittston Area coach Al Semenza said. “The help came and he obviously found the open guy to win it.”

Walsh received his team’s Most Valuable Player award for the Eugene DeMinico II Memorial Game. He led the Patriots in points (13), assists (four) and steals (three).

Jake Greenfield, who scored a game-high 16 points, was Wyoming Area’s MVP.

“They were tough; they were difficult shots,” Semenza said of Greenfield’s three 3-pointers.

Johnson had nine points for Pittston Area. Dominic Jannuzzi had a team-high six rebounds and chipped in with five points.

Jason Wiedl and Dane Schutter added seven points each for Wyoming Area.

Pittston Area was the clear favorite, coming in with a better record, built while playing in a higher division, and playing on its home court.

The Warriors made sure it was never easy for the Patriots.

“It’s an emotional game,” Semenza said. “It’s a rivalry and the team playing with a lot more energy today was the team that ended up a little bit on the short end. I thought they did a great job with the way they played.”

Wyoming Area took a 36-34 lead on a Greenfield 3-poitner with 3:06 left.

Jack Locker tied the game with two free throws with 2:41 remaining and David Behm blocked a shot with 1:59 left, leading to the final possession in which Walsh and Johnson made winners of the Patriots.

“I’ve been on the other end of those games when you think you’ve got them beat and you’ve done everything you possibly can and it doesn’t work it, but (coach Anthony Macario) had them ready,” Semenza said.

The Warriors played some of their best basketball late in the season, including a 73-62, non-league, overtime victory over Wallenpaupack Feb. 27.

“They struggled this year, but they won a big game yesterday and they came in here swinging,” Semenza said.

Jesse Mikoliczyk led Wyoming Area against Wallenpaupack with 25 points. Greenfield added 16 and Evan Melberger had 15.

Pittston Area had enough to win in the end.

“I’m proud of our guys that they hung on because it was a battle right to the end,” Semenza said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well. We didn’t play very smart; we continued to take shots from the perimeter when we couldn’t hit them. When you do that, you keep people around and that’s exactly what happened.”

Johnson made sure to deliver for the Patriots on the perimeter shot that they needed most.