David Behm scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures Friday night when Pittston Area went on the road and posted its most impressive win of the boys basketball season with a 64-50 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area at GAR High School.

The win was the third straight for the Patriots following a four-game losing streak.

Pittston Area used the win to move from sixth to fifth of seven teams in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 while dropping Wilkes-Barre Area out of a second-place tie and into third.

Anthony Cencetti chipped in with 13 points, J.J. Walsh had 12 and Matt Johnson 11.

Cole Walker and Blake Masker had 11 points each for the Wolfpack.

The Patriots improved to 2-3 in the division and 6-4 overall. The Wolfpack fell to 5-3 and 9-4.

Pittston Area held Wilkes-Barre scoring leader Walker to four points through three quarters.

The Wolfpack led 14-10 after one quarter.

Pittston Area allowed just eight points in the second quarter to take a 25-22 halftime lead.

Behm had six points in the third quarter, sending the Patriots into the fourth quarter with a 40-32 lead.

The Patriots went 22-for-33 from the line in the game, including 14-for-22 in the fourth quarter.

Johnson was 5-for-6, Cencetti 3-for-4 and Walsh 4-for-8 in the quarter.

Cencetti hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter and another in the fourth while scoring 10 of his points in the second half.

Pittston Area 59, Holy Redeemer 49

J.J. Walsh scored 32 points and Pittston Area made all 17 of its free throws while winning the non-league game on the road Feb. 6.

The Patriots trailed 35-32 before Walsh scored 17 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter. He made eight free throws and the team hit 12 in the fourth quarter.

Walsh made four 3-pointers, including three while helping Pittston Area to a 28-20 lead.

Matt Prociak, playing against the team from his home school district, led Holy Redeemer with 20 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wilkes-Barre Area 45, Pittston Area 34

Gloria Adjayi scored 18 points Thursday night to lead visiting Wilkes-Barre Area to the WVC Division 1 victory.

Kallie Booth had 12 points to lead the Lady Patriots, who lost their fifth straight to fall to 0-7 in the division and 1-8 overall.

Wyoming Valley West 39, Pittston Area 34

Wyoming Valley West held off host Pittston Area Wednesday night in the WVC Division 1 game.

Crestwood 45, Pittston Area 33

Crestwood’s Helena Jardine scored 21 points in the WVC Division 1 win at Pittston Area Monday night.

Hazleton Area 50, Pittston Area 33

Pittston Area played for the second straight night following an 11-day break for COVID-19 protocols.

After returning the night before to travel to defending champion Dallas and lost, 51-33, the Lady Patriots were on the road again Feb. 6 for a loss at first-place Hazleton Area.

Kallie Booth scored 18 points in the loss, including seven of the team’s nine in the first quarter and 11 of its 16 in the first half.

WRESTLING

Lake-Lehman 49, Pittston Area 16

Pittston Area slipped to .500 overall at 5-5 with the Feb. 6 loss at Lake-Lehman.

Lake-Lehman opened a 28-0 lead after six bouts.

Dave Sudo, at 215 pounds, and Keegan Bucci, at 120, won by pin for the Patriots.

Julian Everitt won a major decision at 126.

Pittston Area 45, Wyoming Area 27

Pittston Area won at Wyoming Area in a non-league match Feb. 5.

The score, but not individual results, was available at presstime of the previous edition of the Sunday Dispatch.

Dominic Bernardi (106), Keegan Bucci (120) and C.J. Demark (152) all had pins in 42 seconds or less for Pittston Area.

Dave Sudo also had a pin at 285.

James Spindler won by decision at 160.

Richie Hyzinski (172), Connor Wrobleski (215) and Rocco Pizano (145) had first-period pins for the Warriors.

Jaden Pepe (113) also won by pin and Vincent Bowers (189) won a decision.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hazleton Area 95, Pittston Area 84

Hazleton Area defeated Pittston Area in a Feb. 6 virtual meet, dropping the Lady Patriots to the .500 mark at 3-3.

BOYS SWIMMING

Hazleton Area 125, Pittston Area 21

Hazleton Area won easily in the Feb. 6 virtual meet.

The Patriots are 2-4 on the season.