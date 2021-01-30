🔊 Listen to this

DUNMORE – Meredith Purcell has contributed defensive, rebounding and some timely offense to another fast start by the Scranton Prep girls basketball team.

The Classics, who finished unbeaten overall last season when the state tournament could not be completed because of the coronavirus, has won Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 4A titles in all three seasons that Purcell has been in the program.

Purcell, a senior who resides in the Pittston Area School District, is again the team’s starting center.

Scranton Prep defeated Wallenpaupack, 71-27, on Opening Night, with the help of six steals by Purcell.

The Classics posted a 50-45 victory Jan. 23 in a showdown with Dunmore, matching defending champion teams that have not lost to anybody but each other within District 2 in the last three seasons.

Dunmore led by seven in the fourth quarter before Purcell hit an 18-footer that started a game-deciding, 13-0 run by Scranton Prep.

“Purcell hits a huge shot,” said Scranton Prep coach Bob Beviglia, an Old Forge native. “ … I thought we were dead in the water.”

Purcell was the team’s leading rebounding Monday night with nine during a 71-21 rout of Western Wayne.

The Classics took a 4-0 record and 31-game winning streak into Friday night’s first-place battle with Abington Heights.