Inclement weather caused the postponement of most of Tuesday’s high school sports schedule.

Three boys basketball games were moved to Wednesday: Pittston Area at Tunkhannock; Wyoming Area at Nanticoke Area; and Holy Redeemer at Loyalsock. The Redeemer game will be a 5:30 p.m. start.

The following boys basketball games were also postponed but not rescheduled: Lake-Lehman at Dallas; Crestwood at Berwick; and Northwest at Muncy. Hanover Area at Wyoming Seminary was also on the schedule, but postponed on Monday because of a COVID-19 issue.

The Wyoming Valley West at Wilkes-Barre Area boys basketball game was still on as of late Tuesday morning.

The Tunkhannock at Dallas swim meet has also been shifted to Wednesday. The Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area meet, which will be conducted virtually, is still listed as being held.

Also, Berwick has postponed two events scheduled for Wednesday — a wrestling match at Tunkhannock and a home swim meet vs. Hazleton Area. The Berwick School District website listed four new COVID-19 cases among staff at West Berwick Elementary on Tuesday to go along with positive tests of two high school students and three middle school staff members.