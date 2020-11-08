🔊 Listen to this

Warrior Rocco Pizano (3) intercepts a PJ Pisano pass to set up the Warriors’ final score late in the 4th quarter. The Warrios downed cross-town rivals 28-14 at Pittston Area’s Charlie Trippi Stadium Saturday afternoon. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Patriot 6’4” David Behm goes up high against two Warrior defenders, Rocco Pizano (3) and Usamah Alansari (17), for a 36-yard reception. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Warrior Rocco Pizano (3) is about to haul in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Warrior QB Jacob Williams. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The Pittston Area/Wyoming Area game MVP, sophomore Drum Mruk (21) scampers for 40-yards to the 1-yard line for the Warriors at Pittston Area on Saturday afternoon. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Pittston Area’s QB PJ Pisano scrambles he looks down field for a receiver against cross-town rival, Wyoming Area. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

YATESVILLE – Rocco Pizano halted Pittston Area’s comeback bid and Drew Mruk finished off the Patriots.

Mruk earned the Carmelo Falcone Award as Most Valuable Player in the annual rivalry game while leading visiting Wyoming Area to the 28-14 victory Saturday afternoon at Charley Trippi Stadium.

Each team had reached a point where it thought the season had ended, largely because of a COVID-19 case close to the Pittston Area team that had caused the postponement of the scheduled meeting between the teams eight days earlier. They wound up getting together for what became the presumed season finale – plans have had a way of changing this fall – and left Wyoming Area with a 5-3 record and Pittston Area winless in a five-game season.

Pizano, who caught a 33-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 lead in the first minute of the second quarter, picked off passes less than two minutes apart in the fourth quarter with the Warriors protecting a 21-14 lead.

Following the second interception, Mruk carried five times for 32 yards, including the 6-yard touchdown with 1:25 left to clinch the victory.

“I thought the season was over,” Mruk said. “When I heard it was back on, I got so excited and I was ready to go.”

It showed.

Mruk joined his older brother, Corey, the 2018 winner, in receiving the Falcone Award. He carried 18 times for 168 yards and was in on a team-high 11 tackles with four tackles and seven assists.

Jake Williams ran for the first touchdown, passed for another and broke up four passes, including one at the goal line for Wyoming Area. He also made four tackles, including one for a loss.

David Behm led the Pittston Area comeback, twice making tough catches in the end zone on fourth-down plays for second-quarter touchdowns on passes by P.J. Pisano.

Behm took a big hit on a 6-yard touchdown, then went up over two defenders on a 26-yarder. He caught six passes for 100 yards in the first half.

Pizano drew the assignment of slowing Behm in the second half.

“I would follow him around the season wherever he was and jam him and play man,” Pizano said.

Behm’s two second-half catches included a 36-yarder in which he wrestled with Pizano for the ball as they came down. Pizano wound up with the ball when they were separated on the ground, but officials ruled simultaneous possession at the time Behm went down, making it a catch.

“I thought we were close on a lot of plays,” Spencer said. “Give credit to (Behm), he made some highly contested catches. He had one catch that he battled for that we just maybe Rocco had gotten, too.”

Mruk ran for 116 yards in the first quarter and the Warriors appeared ready for their third straight blowout win in the series. After winning 40-0 in 2018 and 45-0 last year in the biggest blowout in the 56-game history of the series, Wyoming Area scored on its first three possessions.

Mruk’s 59-yard run on his team’s second offensive play set up a 2-yard touchdown by Williams. Mruk then followed up a 41-yard run with a 7-yard touchdown on the next play for a 14-0 lead with 5:22 left in the first quarter.

The Williams-to-Pizano touchdown pass made it 21-0.

Pittston Area answered with a 74-yard scoring drive that featured the first two of four straight fourth-down conversions in the quarter by the Patriots.

Jimmy Spindler passed 26 yards to Behm on a fake punt to set up the first Pittston Area touchdown. Behm caught passes for all four conversions, including a 12-yarder on fourth-and-three on the way to his second touchdown.

Pittston Area got as close as the Wyoming Area 23 in the final minute of the third quarter in its attempts to tie the game.