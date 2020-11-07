Wyoming Area won one playoff game, reaching the District 2 Class 2A girls soccer semifinals before having its season come to an end Thursday.
Pittston Area lost in its first postseason game, in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals, and was eliminated.
Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0
Lake-Lehman did all the game’s scoring in the second half when the second-seeded Lady Knights advanced to the final.
Keera Naugle broke the scoreless tie and Emma Stroud made four saves for the shutout.
Olivia Allen had four saves for third-seeded Wyoming Area, which concluded its season with a 10-6-1 record.
Wyoming Area 4, Nanticoke 0
Wyoming Area scored four times in the second half, including the first three goals in a span of 14:16 to win Tuesday’s quarterfinal over visiting Nanticoke at 10th Street Field.
Six players produced the scoring with four different goal-scorers and two others adding assists.
Anna Wisnewski broke the shutout, off a Nicole Donvito assist, 3:06 into the second half.
Halle Kranson and Christina Kosco pushed the lead to 3-0 before the midway point in the half.
Hannah Fairchild scored the final goal. Sofia Sabatini had the assist.
Wyoming Area dominated with leads of 17-2 in shots and 7-1 in corner kicks.
Sydney Kruszka and Olivia Allen shared duties in goal for the shutout.
Dallas 9, Pittston Area 1
Morgan MacNeely had a hat trick and an assist by halftime to lead top-seeded Dallas to Tuesday’s Class 3A quarterfinal romp over visiting Pittston Area.
Jordyn Meade added two goals.
Mia Snyder scored for the Lady Patriots, who finished 4-13. Brynne McGoff had the assist.
Dallas led 25-6 in shots and 5-3 in corner kicks.
Kendall Tigue made 12 saves for Pittston Area.