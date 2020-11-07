🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area won one playoff game, reaching the District 2 Class 2A girls soccer semifinals before having its season come to an end Thursday.

Pittston Area lost in its first postseason game, in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals, and was eliminated.

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 0

Lake-Lehman did all the game’s scoring in the second half when the second-seeded Lady Knights advanced to the final.

Keera Naugle broke the scoreless tie and Emma Stroud made four saves for the shutout.

Olivia Allen had four saves for third-seeded Wyoming Area, which concluded its season with a 10-6-1 record.

Wyoming Area 4, Nanticoke 0

Wyoming Area scored four times in the second half, including the first three goals in a span of 14:16 to win Tuesday’s quarterfinal over visiting Nanticoke at 10th Street Field.

Six players produced the scoring with four different goal-scorers and two others adding assists.

Anna Wisnewski broke the shutout, off a Nicole Donvito assist, 3:06 into the second half.

Halle Kranson and Christina Kosco pushed the lead to 3-0 before the midway point in the half.

Hannah Fairchild scored the final goal. Sofia Sabatini had the assist.

Wyoming Area dominated with leads of 17-2 in shots and 7-1 in corner kicks.

Sydney Kruszka and Olivia Allen shared duties in goal for the shutout.

Dallas 9, Pittston Area 1

Morgan MacNeely had a hat trick and an assist by halftime to lead top-seeded Dallas to Tuesday’s Class 3A quarterfinal romp over visiting Pittston Area.

Jordyn Meade added two goals.

Mia Snyder scored for the Lady Patriots, who finished 4-13. Brynne McGoff had the assist.

Dallas led 25-6 in shots and 5-3 in corner kicks.

Kendall Tigue made 12 saves for Pittston Area.