🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — Everything changed for Wyoming Area with 26 seconds left Wednesday. Then it changed back about 10 minutes later.

Holy Redeemer tied the score and forced overtime on a penalty kick with 26 seconds remaining, only for Wyoming Area to rally 10 minutes into the extra period for a 2-1 victory in the District 2 Class 2A boys soccer semifinals.

Second-seeded Wyoming Area (12-4-1) will play at first-seeded Wyoming Seminary (14-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday for the championship.

Third-seeded Redeemer ended its year at 10-5.

Related Video

Zach Kostik, who plays on defense, scored the game-winner with 5:05 left in the 15-minute overtime. Shawn Pawloski started the scoring play with a long direct kick from the left side into the right part of the penalty area. The ball bounced once deep on the right side where Liam Burke tapped a short pass to Kostik, who scored from about seven yards out.

“Zach, as aggressive as he is in the back, he has the same aggression and intensity in front of the opposing goal,” Wyoming Area coach Rick Branco said. “So we like to send him forward whenever we can on set pieces for exactly what just happened.”

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead on a header by Dylan Kostik, Zach’s brother, five minutes into the second half. Redeemer finally got a steady and persistent pressure late in regulation and shortly after keeper Lance McGrane stopped a penalty kick with 14 minutes left in the second half.

“I think when that PK was called a lot of players thought if they score this is it,” Redeemer coach Mike Davitt said. “In a split second when Lance made that save everyone realized we’re not done yet. Then we started playing to our capability from that moment on.”

Meanwhile, Wyoming Area’s offense was sporadic and the Warriors played defensively in the final 20 minutes of regulation.

“It wasn’t our game plan,” Branco said. “but in a game like this, there’s always going to be nerves that kind of rile through. The natural instinct is to try to protect instead of going forward. They kind of naturally did that when we needed to settle into the game and find our rhythm again.”

While not getting off a clean shot in the waning minutes, the Royals were able to create a battle instead the penalty area where a handball foul was called on Wyoming Area. McGrane came all the way from his keeper position to rip in a penalty kick to force overtime.

The Royals got a couple shots by Jake Ohrin and Nick Dunleavy early in overtime.

District 2 Class 2A semifinals

Wyoming Area 2, Holy Redeemer 1 (OT)

Holy Redeemer`0`1`0 — 1

Wyoming Area`0`1`1 — 2

Second half: 1. WA, Dylan Kostik (Liam Burke), 43rd minute; 2. HR, Lance McGrane (penalty kick), 80th; Overtime: 3. WA, Zach Kostik (Burke), 90th.

Shots: HR 8, WA 11. Saves: HR 7 (McGrane), WA 7 (Adam Wisnewski). Corners: HR 1, WA 3.