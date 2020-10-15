🔊 Listen to this

Here are some of the spectator restrictions for this weekend’s high school football games.

Dallas didn’t respond to a request for its spectator policy for Friday’s home game with Hazleton Area.

All stadiums will require social distancing and mask.

Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area

Wyoming Area will have a 1,000 attendance limit, which will include the 250 mandatory personnel. Mandatory personnel includes both teams and coaches, home cheerleaders and band, game officials, media, maintenance, security and other game-day personnel.

All tickets will be distributed before the game and then paid for at the gate. No one will be admitted without a ticket.

Wyoming Area is also holding Homecoming. It is giving each player, cheerleader, band member and Homecoming member the option to purchase four tickets. Each member of the senior class will be provided the opportunity to purchase one ticket.

Lake-Lehman players will be given the option to purchase two tickets given prior to the game and then paid for at the gate.

Line Mountain at Northwest

Tickets have been distributed to Northwest players and fans. An allotment of tickets have also been sent to Line Mountain.

No one will be admitted without a ticket. There are no sales at the gate.

Nanticoke Area at Wyoming Valley West

Wyoming Valley West will sell tickets at the high school from 9-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m. Friday until it reaches its 20% capacity limit. Ticket sales are open to the general public.

There will be 100-200 tickets set aside for purchase for Nanticoke Area fans at the gate. No other tickets will be sold at the gate.

Pittston Area at Williamsport

Each Pittston Area player will be given two tickets. There is no admission charge, but everyone is required to have a ticket provided prior to the game from either Williamsport or Pittston Area.

Tunkhannock at Dunmore

Dunmore is allowing four tickets for all its student participants. Each Tunkhannock player will be provided with two tickets. There will be no Tunkhannock cheerleaders or band.

There will be no tickets available to the general public. Only essential personnel in addition to the participants will be allowed entry.

Wilkes-Barre Area at Berwick

Aside from tickets distributed to Berwick players, cheerleader and band members, the school district provided Wilkes-Barre Area 100 tickets to their team and coaches.

No other spectators will be permitted at Crispin Field, but the game is being televised locally by WYLN.