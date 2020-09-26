🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON – Wyoming Area bounced back from last week’s loss to Williamsport in a big way.

The Warriors opened a 41-point lead in the first quarter on the way to a 55-20 rout of visiting Holy Redeemer in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 football game Friday night at Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium.

Facing the defending state Class 3A champion Warriors (2-1) was a tough way to start the season for the Royals, who were winless a year ago and had their first game delayed two weeks because of issues related to COVID-19.

“We had a lot of work that we needed to do coming off of the tough, competitive game against Williamsport,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “Obviously, we needed to clean up turnovers, limit our penalties and improve our execution.

“So, offensively, we made the most of our opportunities. I think we executed pretty clean on offense and, defensively, we did what we needed to do.”

Drew Mruk scored on a 50-yard run on the first offensive play and the points piled up in a hurry.

The Warriors forced a punt, which Adam Sigman returned a punt 60 yards for a score. They took the ball back on a fumble and Vincenzo Giambra scored in one play on a 29-yard run. Rocco Pizano’s 56-yard punt return put the ball on the 3 and Leo Haros scored from there to make it 27-0. Thomas Collins returned an interception 23 yards and Mruk scored from the 3. Giambra ran 51 yards on the last play of the quarter to make it 41-0.

John Morgan ran 53 yards for a touchdown and Joe Marranca ran 3 yards for the last Wyoming Area score.

Holy Redeemer scored three touchdowns, including one on an 85-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jake Koons.

By the numbers

Wyoming Area piled up 325 yards on 35 carries against Holy Redeemer Friday when five players combined for seven rushing touchdowns in a 55-20 romp over the visiting Royals. … Reserve quarterback John Morgan ran eight times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Vincenzo Giambra scored on both of his carries, accounting for 80 yards. Drew Mruk ran for touchdowns on two of three carries, finishing with 75 yards. … Nico Sciandra returned a fumble 62 yards and led the team defensively with four tackles and an assist.

Up next

Wyoming Area (1-0 in division, 2-1 overall) heads to Tunkhannock (0-1, 0-2) Friday night for a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game. The Tigers lost to Hazleton Area, 34-7, Friday. Tunkhannock is allowing 34.5 points per game and Wyoming Area is scoring 32.0.