A year after advancing to the District 2 Class 2A championship game, the Wyoming Area boys soccer team has started fast with three straight wins.

The Warriors are the first team to reach 2-0 within Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2. They started with consecutive shutouts, then fought through an overtime game with Lake-Lehman in a meeting of two of the top three teams from the Division 2 standings last season.

“Being finalist in the district championship game last year has this group hungry and motivated to work hard and hopefully get back to that game this year,” Wyoming Area coach Rick Branco said.

The Warriors finished behind only Wyoming Seminary in the division and district races.

Wyoming Area graduated key players Luke Coolbaugh, Gavin Lahart, Nick Belles and Josh Cumbo from last year’s contenders. The Warriors went 9-2-1 in the division and 14-5-1 overall.

A recap of the team’s games so far this season:

Wyoming Area 3, Lake-Lehman 2

Liam Burke’s unassisted goal in the second overtime lifted the Warriors to Wednesday’s victory over the visiting Black Knights.

Wyoming Area went ahead twice, but Max Paczewski scored for Lake-Lehman each time to force ties.

Sean Burke scored on a Riley Gerhardt assist in the first half.

Kendall Heck scored an unassisted goal in the second half.

Adam Wisnewski made eight saves.

Wyoming Area 8, Nanticoke 0

Dylan Kostik had a hat trick as Wyoming Area rolled to the road victory in Monday’s Division 2 opener.

Kostik and Kendall Heck scored twice each in the second half as the Warriors pulled away from a 3-0 halftime lead.

Liam Burke, Shawn Pawlowski and Zach Kostik also scored.

Wyoming Area 1, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Wyoming Area opened the season with a non-league road win Sept. 12.

Liam Burke scored the only goal, on an assist from Kendall Heck.