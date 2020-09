🔊 Listen to this

Sept. 20-26

MONDAY, Sept.21

Golf: Tunkhannock at Pittston Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 4 p.m.

Field hockey: Crestwood at Wyoming Area, Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.

Field hockey: Pittston Area at Hanover Area, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, Spartan Stadium, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Pittston Area at Hanover Area, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Wyoming Area at Crestwood, Wright Twp. Park, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Holy Redeemer at Pittston Area, 4:15 p.m.

Boys soccer: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, Sept. 22

Girls tennis: Dallas at Wyoming Area, Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School, 4:15 p.m.

Golf: Wyoming Area vs Nanticoke and Hanover Area, Wyoming Valley Country Club, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Berwick at Wyoming Area, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 23

Girls tennis: Tunkhannock at Pittston Area, Martin Mattei Middle School, 4 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Wyoming Area vs. Northwest, Berwick and Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Boys and girls cross country: Pittston Area vs. Hazleton Area, Crestwood and MMI Prep at MMI Prep, 4:15 p.m.

Boys soccer: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Field hockey: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Dallas at Pittston Area, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, Tenth Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Pittston Area at Nanticoke (NL), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, Sept. 24

Field hockey: Nanticoke at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis: Wyoming Area at Hanover Area, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Pittston Area at Delaware Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Golf: Nanticoke and Hanover Area at Wyoming Area, Fox Hill Country Club, 4:15 p.m.

Boys soccer: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Seminary, Nesbitt Stadium, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, Sept. 25

Field hockey: Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Pittston Area at Berwick, Gordner Stadium, 4:15 p.m.

Girls soccer: Wyoming Area at Hanover Area, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Holy Redeemer at Pittston Area, Mattei Middle School, 4:15 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Wyoming Area at Crestwood, Crestwood Middle School, 4:30 p.m.

Football: Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium, 7 p.m.

Football: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, Spartan Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 26

Field hockey: Wyoming Area at Northwest (NL), 1 p.m.

Boys soccer: Wyoming Area at Dallas (NL), Cleary Field, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Wyoming Area at Dallas (NL), 6 p.m.