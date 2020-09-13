🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area was reminded of the value depth can provide in Wyoming Valley Conference golf matches.

By league rules, teams enter six players in each match, but only the top four scores are part of the team score.

When those four scores produce a tie, however, the fifth-best score on each team is used to determine that tie.

Pittston Area won that tiebreaker in consecutive matches to improve to 4-2, good for second place in Division 1 of the WVC. The victories left the Patriots one win away from matching last year’s season total.

The week in high school sports, through Thursday’s events:

GOLF

Pittston Area 227, Crestwood 228

Zach Valeski’s 42 at Fox Hill Country Club Thursday was the best score for the Patriots, but it was Marco Stella’s 49 to edge his Crestwood counterpart by a single stroke that settled the outcome.

Karl Pecha and Frankie Nocito each shot 45 and Tyler Wassel added a 46 in the win.

Each team had a four-player score of 178.

Wyoming Seminary 175, Wyoming Area 213

Wyoming Seminary won Thursday’s match at Fox Hill.

The Warriors fell to 0-4 on the season.

Pittston Area 225, Wyoming Valley West 227

Zach Valeski shot a 4-over-par, 40 to finish as medalist Tuesday at Irem Temple.

Karl Pecha added a 45 and Tyler Wassel a 46.

Frankie Nocito and Jordyn Ruane each shot a 47, with either counting for the fourth score, but when a tiebreaker was needed, both scores were used and they were two better than the fifth player from Wyoming Valley West.

Pittston Area 169, Berwick 194

Zach Valeski’s 5-over-par, 40 at Fox Hill Sept. 4 lifted Pittston Area.

Tyler Wassel shot 41, Jordyn Ruane 43 and Ethan Owen 45.

Frankie Nocito’s 47 did not count in the team score, but gave the Patriots the match’s five lowest scores.

GIRLS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Seminary improved to 4-0 by sweeping through Wyoming Area, which is forfeiting two singles matches in each outing because of a small roster.

The second doubles team of Milanna Bocchiaro and Ava Vacula was the only one to win a game for the Lady Warriors against the Wyoming Valley Conference leaders.

Crestwood 5, Pittston Area 0

Crestwood swept visiting Pittston Area in Tuesday’s WVC match.

The Lady Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Wyoming Area 0

Alana Aufiere and Cadence Cable won three games in each set at first doubles for Wyoming Area in Tuesday’s loss.