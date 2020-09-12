🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON – Wyoming Area’s football roster is littered with players who – to varying degrees – were part of last season’s state championship.

The first points in defense of that title, however, were scored by one of the two newest players on the roster.

Freshman Aaron Crossley picked up a loose punt snap and ran 35 yards for the season’s first touchdown Friday night when the Warriors handled visiting Riverside, 30-6, in a non-league opener at Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium.

“Aaron’s doing a lot for us,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “He’s involved in a lot of different positions. Initially, he was in at nose guard, also at linebacker and sometimes on the edge defensively.

“Aaron’s certaintly in the mix all phases of the game.”

Crossley also was in the offensive backfield rotation, carrying three times.

Versatile players were on display in the opener.

Blaise Sokach-Minnick, who also serves as the long snapper in the kicking game, played three offensive positions, but it was his new defensive position where he made the biggest impact.

Sokach-Minnick, a former safety, played defensive end for the first time and led the Wyoming Area pass rush.

“I just think (John) Gilchrist is an outstanding quarterback,” Spencer said. “He’s got a very quick release, so if you don’t get pressure on him, he’s good enough that he’s going to hurt teams.”

Sokach-Minnick made sure the pressure was nearly constant on Gilchrist.

Riverside pass blockers could not contain Sokach-Minnick. He had one of his three sacks on fourth down when it was still a 7-0 game, assisted another sack, batted down a pass and rushed quarterback John Gilchrist into an incompletion.

“About a month ago, coach Spencer brought me down to work with the D-ends,” Sokach-Minnick said.

“It turned out pretty well and I’ve never looked back from there.”

Jayden Rusyn kicked a 30-yard field goal on the last play of the first half, with plenty of room to spare. He also delivered the game’s biggest hit while on kick coverage, batted down a pass and was part of the mix in the offensive backfield.

The busiest of the team’s running backs, Vincenzo Giambra, ran 6 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and scored from the 1 in the fourth.

Giambra’s first touchdown and Rusyn’s field goal made it 17-0 at halftime.

Adam Sigman returned an interception 51 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.

Giambra’s second touchdown made it 30-0 with 9:27 left.

The game was played without spectators because of COVID-19 precautions, but fans lined the fences around the property, watching the game from a distance and following along with assistance of public address.