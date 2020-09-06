🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area trades a prestigious field hockey schedule featuring two state championship teams and multiple other state contenders for one which gives the program hopes for immediate strides.

The Lady Patriots were moved from Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference, arguably the toughest division in the state, to Division 2 as part of the conference’s realignment.

Division 2 was scheduled to include seven teams, but the administration at Abington Heights, another school that would have moved down, has chosen not to allow contact sports while the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern. Pittston Area’s divisional opponents will be Berwick, Hanover Area, Nanticoke, Tunkhannock and Wallenpaupack.

“There’s a lot of potential for us this year,” coach Kate Connors said. “The division we’re moving into is also competitive, but we’re much more on our skill level and able to compete, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Pittston Area was 0-13 in Division 1 each of the last two seasons and has dropped 36 straight conference games since a quick start in 2017.

“Everyone loves playing (Wyoming Seminary) and (Wyoming) Valley West, but if you’re not the same caliber as them, it hurts a little,” Connors said. “That’s a tough schedule. Especially when you’re trying to build a program and make a name for yourself, it’s hard.”

The Lady Patriots now enter what could be a wide-open race.

Northwest, last year’s Division 2 champion, has left the conference. Lackawanna Trail, which tied the Lady Rangers for the best record in the regular season, has moved up to Division 1. That leaves Nanticoke, which went 8-6-1, as the division team that had the best record in 2019.

Several experienced players return to lead the Lady Patriots into their new challenge.

Junior Arianna Pisano is back in goal, junior Mia Mariggi is entering her third season as a starting midfielder and the team returns much of its offense.

Seniors Jianna Eike and Kaitlyn Bucci and junior Tori Para return at forward. Eike led the team in scoring last season.

Sophomore Bella Giardina returns as the attacking midfielder.

Amber Jenkins, a senior, returns to lead the defense.

Sophomore Cat Zaladonis will be the defensive midfielder.

Ava Serino, who gained some varsity experience last year as a sophomore, will join the midfield. Freshman Gianna Adams is also likely to move into a starting spot there.