Patriots have experienced golf team

August 22, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area will take a veteran lineup into the start of golf practice Monday.

Juniors Zack Valeski, Karl Pecka and Tyler Wassel are juniors who are entering their third season as starters.

Senior Frankie Nocito also started last season and sophomore Ethan Owen got into the lineup for some matches along with senior Marco Stella.

They helped the Patriots go 5-5 to finish third in the four-team Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1.

Senior Jordyn Ruane and junior Joe O’Malley were also with the team last season. Ruane represented the Patriots in girls tournaments.

Freshmen Matt Mesaris and Mark Korea have a chance to break into the lineup.

Juniors Logan Krieger and Jake Giardina and sophomore Cassie Hintzie are also new to the program.

Friday’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association decision confirmed the team can start practice Monday after having the start of the season delayed one week statewide because of coronavirus concerns.

“I’ve kept in touch with the team,” coach Jason Miller said. “I’ve been texting with the team and the athletic director and talking to him. We definitely have everything in place. We’re at Fox Hill, so Shane Bradley, the general manager there, has helped, too.

“With everybody in collaboration, I’m feeling confident about the season.”