H.S. Sports: PIAA votes 25-5 to play fall sports, decision to play will be up to schools

August 21, 2020
By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com

The PIAA voted 25-5 Friday to hold a fall sports season during a Board of Directors meeting.

The PIAA also said participating in fall sports will be up to individual schools. The board also passed 30-0 to allow schools which don’t participate in the fall to have an alternate season at a later date.

Check back for updates.