PIAA approves Return To Competition plan

The PIAA Board of Directors approved its Return To Competition plan Wednesday by a 29-3 vote. Just when fall sports will begin will be determined by schools, leagues and conferences based on a choice of three plans proposed by the PIAA.
The Return To Competition document is 26 pages long and contains guidelines for athletes, coaches, parents or guardians, spectators, media, game-day workers and game officials. It also contains general guidelines for all sports. Guidelines for specific fall sports were presented by sports specific steering committees and passed unanimously.
“If each and every one of us at our schools with our return to school as well as our health and safety plan, if we execute them on a daily basis to the enth degree, we have a chance to protect ourselves, protect others and protect the season,” PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said.
Lombardi said the PIAA leaned on the office of Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Health in crafting the Return To Competition plan.
The three directors voting against the Return To Competition plan were Jonathan Bauer, Nathan Mains and Dr. Richard Frerichs. Bauer is the Pennsylvania Principals Association representative. Mains is the Pennsylvania School Boards Association Chief Executive Officer. Frerichs is the Pennsylvania School Boards Association representative.
“I will be voting against the Return To Competition guidelines because of the inconsistency between the guidelines for safe return to classroom and the guidelines for safe return to competition,” Bauer said during the Zoom meeting. “It’s our thought the principals of Pennsylvania are responsible for the safety of students during the academic program and the athletic program. Without consistency between the programs, we cannot vote for this.”
As for the return of fall sports, the PIAA presented three plans from the Strategic Planning Committee.
The first plan keeps fall sports on their current schedule. Heat acclimation for football would begin on Aug. 10. Practices for all sports would start on Aug. 17. The golf season would begin Aug. 20 and the girls tennis season on Aug. 24.
The football season would start Aug. 28. The other fall sports — cross country, girls volleyball, field hockey, soccer and water polo — would begin Sept. 4.
The alternate start plan has football heat acclimation starting no earlier than Aug. 10 and first practices starting no earlier than Aug. 17. All sports with the exception of golf and girls tennis would be required to have three weeks of preseason preparation. Golf would need three days and girls tennis one week before playing.
All other sports with the exception of football would begin Sept. 14. Football would start Sept. 18.
The hybrid start plan has fall sports starting no later than Oct. 5. The date could be later with a request from a district committee. All sports must comply with established PIAA preseason guidelines.
The alternative and hybrid start plans can be varied by sport by schools, leagues and conferences.
“The regular-season start of Monday, Aug. 10, for heat acclimation for football and the start for the first practice date of Aug. 17 for all other sports may be a little restrictive for some areas of the state that are experiencing either going back to school challenges and would like some flexibility or if they are in a hotbed area possibly for an outbreak,” Lombardi said. “The committee suggested that we take a look at a couple different options. That there is an alternative start date.”
The East Penn Conference in the Lehigh Valley reached a tentative decision Thursday to delay the start of contact sports and go with the alternative plan for football, soccer and field hockey.
The directors also voted unanimously to allow teams which don’t make the postseason to continue playing regular-season games past the PIAA regular-season deadline in order to make up for any games lost due to COVID-19. Any of these games must be played before the state championship game in the respective sport.
If a school can’t play a regular-season game because of COVID-19, it would be up to the local district to determine whether the game will be a no contest or a forfeit. In the postseason, the game would be considered a forfeit because that team would not be eligible to advance through the bracket.
The PIAA developed alternative plans for the postseason, including state tournaments which will include only district champions. Those plans are ready to be put into action, if needed, but have not yet been imposed.
Part of the alternative postseason plan would be completing the state football playoffs by Thanksgiving, which would likely require district tournaments to shrink so they can be completed earlier than currently scheduled.
Current state guidelines for school sports call for no spectators, but that could change between now and the first events late this month.
That decision will not be made by the PIAA, which was reiterated in a statement released by the organization Thursday.
The statement reads: “PIAA has received many inquiries regarding the ability of spectators to attend school athletic events. This is not a PIAA decision. PIAA is following the sports guidance putout by the Wolf Administration.”
Tom Robinson also contributed to this report.