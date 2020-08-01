Matthews shoots another 67, loses playoffs

August 1, 2020 gpsAdmin2 Sports 0
By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch
Matthews

Matthews

Brandon Matthews spent his 26th birthday Monday playing his second straight strong round of competitive golf, but also dealing with the disappointment of losing in a playoff.

While a playoff loss in a Monday qualifier prevented Matthews from getting into the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship, the Pittston Area graduate is able to head into the new LOCALiQ Series feeling like his game could be as strong as it has ever been.

Matthews shot 67 in the qualifier for the second straight week, but with 121 players competing at two sites for just eight spots in the event in Omaha, his 4-under-par round at Wilderness Ridge in Nebraska left the Dupont native in a three-way playoff for the final two spots in the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Ross Miller and Hayden Shieh beat Matthews in that playoff.

Matthews tied for the best back nine score in the field with a 3-under-par, 32, closing with a birdie 3 to make the playoff. He had four birdies and 14 pars in the round.

Of the 69 players at Wilderness Ridge, only two put up a better score than Matthews, and both by just one stroke.

Kolton Lapa, a former University of Arizona player, and Jon Trasamar, who played at the University of Minnesota, each shot 66s to earn their Korn Ferry Tour debuts.

Temple University graduate Matthews said last week that after the Monday qualifier in Nebraska, he would be headed to the new eight-event series, which was created by the PGA Tour for members who are unable to compete this season in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Mackenzie Tour (Canada) and PGA Tour Series in China after events were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour begins with a Friday through Sunday tournament at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta. It is the first of seven, 54-hole, stroke-play tournaments in Georgia, Florida and Alabama to qualify for a final 72-hole event at a site to be announced.

Matthews’s career includes a win and a runner-up finish on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.