Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo has nominated Paula Radick as the new judicial services and records division head, according to an updated agenda she released Monday.

The agenda is for Tuesday’s 6 p.m. county council meeting, when the legislative body is set to vote on Crocamo’s request to confirm the nomination.

Radick, a county assistant solicitor, has been serving as acting judicial services and records division head since Crocamo appointed her to the temporary post in May.

The division head position is open because Joan Hoggarth retired May 20.

This division head oversees the deeds, wills, sheriff, coroner and civil/criminal court records departments in addition to the county records storage facility in Hanover Township.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council confirmation is required for all eight division heads. Council is scheduled to meet and interview the nominee during an executive session preceding Tuesday’s voting meeting.

The position was advertised at $96,862 annually.

A Hazle Township resident, Radick is a graduate of MMI Preparatory School, King’s College and the Dickinson School of Law, Crocamo has said.

Radick has largely handled election board matters in her position as assistant solicitor in the county law division.

Crocamo has said Radick has experience working with the offices under the judicial services division, including those handling deeds and civil and criminal court records.

She also has trial experience in both state and federal courts, Crocamo said.

Radick previously worked in both the public and private law sectors, including positions in the county District Attorney’s Office and as a law clerk in federal magistrate court in Pennsylvania’s Middle District and the county Court of Common Pleas, Crocamo said.

In her community service role, Radick serves on the Hazleton Public Library and Hazleton Art League boards.

