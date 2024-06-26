Before granting 19 more Luzerne County American Rescue Plan Act project completion extensions Tuesday, council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton sought clarification on what happens if entities don’t meet strict federal deadlines.

Thornton said all projects must be completed by the end of 2026. Council earmarked $55 million to more than 100 outside entities, with some already finished and others still in the planning stages.

He asked the administration if any projects are in jeopardy of missing deadlines and, if so, whether council would be alerted in time to reallocate funds to other projects so funding does not have to be returned to the federal government.

County grants writer Michele Sparich told council she is not aware of any projects that won’t be completed. Columbia, Maryland-based Booth Management Consulting, the county’s American Rescue consultant, is keeping tabs on the status of all projects and will perform additional review if any concerns are identified, she said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said Booth representatives will be conducing some onsite visits this week. She emphasized council will be promptly informed if any projects are at risk of not being completed.

Thornton said he is particularly concerned about projects extending into 2025 because council will be “handcuffed or limited” in reprogramming funds after the end of this year.

Sparich said council will be free to reallocate funds after this year, although the replacement projects must fall into the same eligibility categories as the original ones. Examples of categories are infrastructure and “negative economic impacts.”

Councilman Jimmy Sabatino requested a list of all approved projects and their categories.

Crocamo said the administration will supply the list and responses to other recent American Rescue inquiries from council.

Booth has scheduled updated American Rescue training for council members on Friday, she noted.

Council has approved numerous American Rescue extensions in recent months. Two of the 19 approved Tuesday have deadlines pushed back to the end of 2025, while two others were delayed to the end of June 2025 and end of October 2025.

On the topic of remaining funds, council Chairman John Lombardo said Tuesday the county is not seeking a new round of applications from outside entities because the focus will now be on internal county government projects to reduce the burden on taxpayers.

With interest earnings factored in, the county has approximately $10 million in American Rescue funding not earmarked for projects, county officials have said. The county administration has compiled a roster of new requests totaling more than $10.9 million.

Thornton concurred, saying there are more than enough internal projects to consume remaining funds. He said the only lingering undecided application is a $500,000 request from the Luzerne County Fair’s nonprofit overseer to repair flood damage at the Dallas fairground caused by severe September 2023 rain. Thornton said this request had been submitted last December but was not processed until recently because attempts to secure federal disaster relief funding had to be exhausted. Council is still contemplating this request.

County-owned land

Council voted Tuesday to authorize an agreement selling an unused, county-owned parcel in Dallas Township to John R. Mould III for $750.

Mould complied with requirements in the county’s real estate purchase policy, including a public advertisement to ensure there were no objections to the sale. The paperwork said the parcel is a small lot that is not buildable and has no sewer or water connection.

Council also agreed to allow three prospective buyers to publicly advertise their planned purchases of county-owned land as specified in the policy:

• The county Flood Protection Authority, which oversees the Wyoming Valley Levee system along the Susquehanna River, wants to purchase two vacant lots at the end of Delaney Street in Hanover Township near the levee toe — $14,000 for a 7,500-square-foot parcel and $8,500 for a 4,696-square-foot lot.

• Martin Carr offered $550 for a vacant 0.108-acre Dallas Township lot that is semi-wooded.

• Dustin M. Switzer submitted a $1,000 offer for a 0.143-acre lot on Route 309 in Dallas Township.

In other business Tuesday, council approved a $218,836 match to Hazleton Public Transit required for the agency to obtain $2.67 million in state funding.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.