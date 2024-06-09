Parents, distinguished guests, school board members, faculty, staff and friends, welcome to the celebration and graduation of the Class of 2024.

It’s been a long 13-years, but as of this week, your elementary, middle school and high school days are behind you and before you know it, it will be a distant memory.

The next four years, if you decide to attend a higher education of learning, will define you possibly for the rest of your life. You may have chosen a field of study that will catapult you into the world of success.

For those of you who have decided to forego college and enter the workplace, you too deserve congratulations on your decision. College may not be for everyone, nor does it always pay off career wise, so whatever you have chosen, good luck and best wishes.

Many years ago, I read that only 25% of college graduates end up doing what they were taught or trained for in college. I find that number to be low, but I just recently found out that number today is 27%.

That means just about 73% of college graduates end up doing something totally different in the end.

I lucked out with my A.A.S in Journalism and my B.A. in Communication Arts with a concentration in Public Relations.

Since you’re reading this column, I nailed the Journalism degree and together with my childhood hobby of photography, well, nearly 25 years later, here I am.

I have done public relations for a few businesses and educational institutions, so I managed to fulfill that part of my education as well.

So, fear not graduate, if you don’t know what you want to do for the rest of your life, don’t sweat it, you’re not the only one.

For those of you choosing to go into the workplace, you’ll have four years of income under your belt before a college graduate can make a dime. Will the college grad make up for lost time and surpass those that did not go to college very rapidly? Not necessarily.

I’ve said this and written about this a million times, if you don’t know what you want to do for a living or if you want to save yourself a ton of money, community colleges or junior colleges are the way to go. The best bang for your buck is still Luzerne County Community College (LCCC).

Getting an associate’s degree relatively cheap is a sure bet if you go to LCCC and during those two years, you can really figure out what your passion might be and you won’t go in debt figuring it out.

Four-year institutions are a great experience, but at what cost? It’s very alarming to hear college graduates finish school $50,000 to $100,000 in the hole.

The debt is so high; they give you 30 years to pay it back. In my day, you had 10 years to repay your school loan. At least when you got that taken care of, you know you’d be able to afford a house or a new car.

If you accrue a lot of college debt, how are you expected to buy a house or car? It’s nearly impossible and that’s why you see college grads finishing school and moving back with their parents. That is a process my parents would never have stood for.

When you graduate, you’re out, you’re on your own, and you have to figure it out.

That may be a cruel concept to many, but honestly, your parents did all they could do for the first 21-years of your life, they need a break and they need to begin to take care of themselves. They need to begin living the life they deserve for themselves to enjoy life, not worry about making your meals and doing your laundry.

I think as a person, you would learn more about yourself if you went out on your own early in life such as after graduating from college.

You would enjoy your privacy, nobody telling you what to do, not feeling awkward being an adult still living at home. You would have a sense of adulthood, which would build up your self-esteem.

Now maybe my theory is not in par for today and many of my own family members might disagree with my thinking, but being your own person would make you a better person, sooner than later.

I’m hoping dear graduate, you would thank your parents for supporting you for the first 17 or 18 years of your life. It would be a great idea to tell them how much you appreciated them as well.

Remember, your parents love you and want nothing more than for you to have a better life then them. They want you to succeed in whatever you choose in life.

Your parents will always be there for you through thick or thin, not matter what, just give them a break now and then.

Congratulations to all.

Quote of the Week

“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Thought of the Week

“You’re off to great places. Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting. So … get on your way.” – Dr. Seuss

Bumper Sticker

“Be so good they can’t ignore you.” – Steve Martin