The weight limit of the Luzerne County-owned Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge over the Susquehanna River has been reduced to 5 tons, county Manager Romilda Crocamo informed county council Wednesday morning.

Crocamo said the decision was made after a review of the bridge inspection report, discussions with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and “in consideration of public safety.”

The bridge had been downgraded to a 15-ton weight limit four years ago, in May 2020.

At that time, the reduction was largely attributed to deteriorating bearings that were not fully absorbing pressure and vibrations from vehicles crossing the span, which put more stress on other components, officials said at the time. The second primary contributor related to rusting on pins that secure eye bars.

Related Video

County officials have not yet publicly released the latest inspection report.

The 2,072-foot bridge is a combination concrete and steel crossing that links Nanticoke and Plymouth Township.

County officials have been exploring options to largely replace the existing span or construct a new one.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.