FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, has awarded Coffee Inclusive a $10,000 foundation grant to support the Inclusive Transitional Employment Program (ITEP) and the launch of a bakery operation at their coffee shop located at 350 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston.

ITEP is offered to youth ages 14 through 22 who have a diagnosis of autism, or intellectual or developmental disabilities. The program provides training in culinary arts and food service. This real-life experience in working at pace and with the public creates an environment where students learn skills on how to work in community businesses.

Working with the public also provides socialization with the broader community, encouraging friendships, social development, and community inclusion opportunities for students with disabilities to prepare them for post-high school employment and community living.

The donation to Coffee Inclusive is part of FNCB’s Community Caring initiative. As a local community bank, FNCB makes a difference through volunteerism, donations, and outreach programs.