Five votes now separate the Republican candidates for state representative in the 117th District — incumbent Mike Cabell and Jamie Walsh — and there are still more votes that may be added Monday.

On primary election night, there was an eight-vote difference, with 4,723 for Walsh and 4,715 for Cabell.

Additional votes were accepted and rejected during the county Election Board’s public adjudication of flagged mail ballots Friday.

Both candidates seeking the Republican nomination picked up additional votes as a result, with new tallies of 4,727 for Walsh and 4,722 for Cabell — a five-vote difference.

Additional votes may be accepted Monday following the board’s review of provisional ballots.

Provisional ballots cast at the polls must be checked last to verify the voters were registered and did not also vote with a mail ballot. Provisional ballots must be placed in a secrecy envelope and then inserted in an outer envelope. Three signatures — two from the voter and one from the judge of elections — are required on the outer envelope for the vote to count.

Both campaigns had legal representatives at the Friday’s adjudication — Attorney Carter Hoel of Pittsburgh for Walsh and Attorney Shohin H. Vance of Philadelphia for Cabell.

Walsh also attended the adjudication, which ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Butler Township political media consultant Jason Holly was there on Cabell’s behalf.

