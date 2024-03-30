Home News Exeter welcomes the Easter Bunny News Exeter welcomes the Easter Bunny March 29, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Six-year-old Noah Henry received a gift from the Easter Bunny at Exeter’s Musto Park. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Paisley Stokes is about to give the Easter Bunny a huge hug when he arrived at Musto Park, Exeter, on Saturday, March 24. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Seven-year-old Kahloe Romanowski is about to get her face painted like a bunny from Rebecca Gula. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Seven-year-old Nina Patrick gets her face painted by not only one, but two artists, Natalie Liebman, center, and Arianna Gaylord, right, at Exeter’s visit with the Easter Bunny. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Five-year-old Hunter Armstrong, left, and his sister four-year-old Harper poses with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 24. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Mike and Michelle Witek took their boys Noah, 2 1/2-years-old, bottom right, and Jack, 16-months, with dad, to see the Easter Bunny at Exeter’s Musto Park on Saturday, March 24. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ EXETER – The Easter Bunny made his rounds stopping at Musto Park where the borough provided face painting, games and giveaways along with a chance to have a photo taken with the Easter Bunny. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New sculpture coming to Pittston Summer camp scholarships available Holy Rosary eighth-graders perform Living Stations View Comments