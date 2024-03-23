PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS), after coming off their best Christmas campaign, is gearing up for the summer and fall fundraising to prepare for the 2024 campaign.

According to Anthony Marranca, founder and CEO of GPSS, along with the board of directors, have laid out plans for Christmas in July on Saturday, July 13 at Susquehanna Brewing Co. and the annual golf tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course.

“The Christmas in July party will be the same format as last year,” Marranca said. “It will be $30 per ticket that would include food and your first two beers. The food will come from 25 to 30 area restaurants which do a great job to support us.”

Christmas in July is a rain or shine event from noon to 4 p.m.

In addition to food and beverages, there will be raffles featuring a Yeti cooler stocked with alcohol.

Last week, Marranca confirmed and announced the entertainment. He said he’s very please local rock legend Mere Mortals would, again, be playing the event.

“I know the band does not play a lot together, so I’m thrilled they have chosen Christmas in July to play for us one more time,” Marranca exclaimed.

Tickets and chance for Christmas in July is anticipated to be on sale in the month of April.

Marranca also said if anyone would like to donate liquor to the Yeti cooler, reach out to him or anyone of his board members.

Check their Facebook page for constant updates on the latest news regarding the Christmas in July party.

The golf tournament will, once again, be Captain and Crew format at $100 per person, $400 per team.

Marranca said there will be a $10,000 hole-in-one opportunity on the course, several TVs will be given away, closest to the pin contest as well as longest drive will be offered at the tournament.

A week golf trip to South Carolina and approximately 20 gift baskets will be raffled off.

Beer and hot dogs will be available at hole No. 9.

At the completions of golf, there will be a catered meal and at that time, raffle items will be given away.

“Look for all the information on the golf tournament on our Facebook page,” Marranca added. “We will probably be opening up registration sometime in April. We are also looking for sponsors for the tournament.”

For Christmas of 2023, GPSS helped 1,532 children including 850 from Wyoming Area and Pittston Area school districts, Children & Youth, women’s shelters in Wilkes-Barre and Pittston, Healthy Moms at Kingston, McCauley Center and more.

“We would like to keep up with this pace and even surpass last year’s numbers,” Marranca said. “The people in Greater Pittston are amazing and it touches my heart knowing they have backed the Santa Squad all these year.”

For further information on GPSS or their events, point your browser to: https://www.facebook.com/greaterpittstonsantasquad.