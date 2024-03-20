Luzerne County received $2.5 million in federal funding for road reconstruction and drainage enhancements along Main Road in Hunlock and Ross townships, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, announced Wednesday.

Main Road has been ranked high on the county’s priority repair list based on assessments using road data and special software to come up with condition ratings, county officials have said.

The county had submitted an application seeking the federal funding. Through the efforts of Meuser, the funding was included in 2024 appropriations legislation as a federal Community Funding Project, his announcement said.

Meuser said the planned improvements will cover approximately 7.74 miles of roadway, addressing crucial infrastructure needs.

“The current poor state of Main Road is a mobility and safety concern. Rural residents and emergency personnel rely on the road for access and egress to the community,” Meuser’s release said. “Once this project is completed, Main Road will provide safe and mobile transportation for residents and community services.”

This award will free up $1.8 million in county federal American Rescue Plan funding that had been earmarked to address Main Road, said county Manager Romilda Crocamo.

County council had voted last July to allocate the American Rescue funds to the project due to its poor condition.

For further background, that American Rescue funding had become available for reprogramming because the original earmarked project — Sweet Valley Road in Ross Township — received a federal Highway Infrastructure Program Appropriation Act allocation secured with assistance from Meuser, according to past published reports.

Crocamo said Wednesday she will be presenting options to county council on uses for the $1.8 million in American Rescue funding now available.

Meuser said he was happy to work with Crocamo on the project.

“In Congress, I remain an advocate for critical projects that benefit rural communities and enhance our roadways.”

Crocamo thanked Meuser for his “unwavering support and dedication in appropriating funds for the improvement of roads in Luzerne County.”

“Congressman Meuser has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the betterment of our community by ensuring that our roads receive the necessary resources to enhance safety, connectivity and efficiency for all residents and businesses in Luzerne County,” Crocamo said in the release. “His tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we are incredibly grateful for his advocacy on behalf of our county.”

