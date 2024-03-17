Pictured are: First row, from left: Giavanna Stuchkus, Isla Valenti, Ava Ostrowski, Avery Keating, Mason Waters, Angelo Alba, Nicholas Kravitz, Rowan Telesz, Alexander Scubelek. Second row: Noah Kuna, Makenzie Foley, Natalie Lambert, Sophia DiPietro, Carmine Borzell, Nicholas Riviello, Charlie Golden, Camryn Clauss-Walton, Gianna Fino, Zeva Perez, Madelyn Keating, Greyson Chludzinski and Matthew Williams.

Holy Rosary School’s third-grade class donated books to Duryea’s “Little Library,” a program where children can take a book or donate a book. Students dropped off their donations at the park on Stephenson Street in Duryea.