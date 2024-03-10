Home News Women’s Network honors Lois McHugh News Women’s Network honors Lois McHugh March 9, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Women’s Network attendees had fun posing at the photo station during the Women’s Network St. Patrick’s Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club on March 7. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch EXETER — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network held its annual St. Patrick’s Dinner and Annual Distinguished Woman Award to Lois McHugh at Fox Hill County Club on Thursday, March 8. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Coffee Inclusive to celebrates first anniversary PA Inclusive donates to Downtown Pittston Partnership My Corner, Your Corner: Here comes the Cherry Blossom Festival View Comments