Women’s Network attendees had fun posing at the photo station during the Women’s Network St. Patrick’s Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club on March 7. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Women’s Network attendees had fun posing at the photo station during the Women’s Network St. Patrick’s Dinner at Fox Hill Country Club on March 7.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

EXETER — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network held its annual St. Patrick’s Dinner and Annual Distinguished Woman Award to Lois McHugh at Fox Hill County Club on Thursday, March 8.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR