Approximately 50 Luzerne County residents attended county Manager Romilda Crocamo’s first town hall meeting at Nanticoke City Hall on Thursday night. Seated with Crocamo are six county division heads and county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce. County Controller Walter Griffith also participated along with several county council members.

An example of a steel expansion bearing on the Luzerne County-owned Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge that may no longer be functioning properly due to severe corrosion and section loss, according to the county’s outside engineering company.

The Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge dominated Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo’s first town hall meeting Thursday night at Nanticoke City Hall, with questions about which solution will be selected.

County officials are exploring options for the county-owned span over the Susquehanna River, which connects Nanticoke and Plymouth Township, because the bridge was downgraded to a 15-ton weight limit in 2020 due to issues found in an inspection.

The partial replacement recommended by Alfred Benesch and Associates would cost an estimated $39.6 million. The company was hired by the county to study the bridge and determine the “best and most economical option.”

This plan would replace the three truss spans with four new steel bridge spans on new piers, replace the beams and deck on the 21 approaching spans and repair existing piers and abutments. The bridge would be widened to 32 feet and equipped with an added right turning lane onto Route 11. These additions could accommodate potential future industrial development in the area of the bridge, Benesch representatives have said.

The top of piers would be widened to support extra beam lines needed for the wider deck.

Some local officials and residents are pushing for full replacement, which would cost $64 million based on the engineer’s estimate.

The county has access to $55 million from casino gambling revenue, which means another $9 million would have to be found if a council majority chooses a new bridge.

Some council members also have pointed out that using the entire $55 million casino-funded infrastructure pool on the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke bridge would leave no funds to cover other roadway projects that had been on the county’s list for completion if funds remained.

County officials said the partial replacement option recommended by Benesch addresses the same safety issues and weight loads as the new bridge option but costs less.

With the $64 million total replacement option, a completely new bridge would be constructed in a new alignment west of the existing one.

A new bridge also would prevent traffic disruption because the current span could remain open to traffic during construction as long as meets inspection requirements. Closure of the current bridge for approximately 2.5 years would be necessary for the partial replacement option.

Crocamo provided an update on the current state of the span during Thursday’s town hall and in an email to council:

Benesch has just completed a “topside” inspection of the bridge truss and is scheduled to perform an underside inspection by boat later this month. Inspections are required every six months.

Based on the initial inspection findings, Benesch said three “priority one” maintenance items must be resolved or mitigated within six months — one new and two recurring:

• (New) A deck spall in a travel lane with exposed rebar must be repaired with a concrete patch.

• A torn seal of a deck joint over “pier 4” must be repaired or replaced because it is allowing water to reach the superstructure elements and beam seats under the joint.

• Steel expansion bearings exhibiting severe corrosion and section loss may no longer be functioning properly.

Once the full inspection is complete, Crocamo said she will obtain a total list of required priority repairs and estimated costs.

Crocamo told the citizens the county administration is in the final stage of gathering information council members need to make a decision on how to proceed. She expects the matter will be on council’s agenda “sooner rather than later.”

The administration has been working with the state transportation department and state and federal legislators but has not yet secured additional funding to close the $9 million gap that would have to be filled for a replacement span.

Council Chairman John Lombardo told the audience he favors the recommended partial replacement because it “will basically be a new bridge” and falls within the funds currently available.

The town hall meeting drew approximately 50 attendees, and Crocamo said others will be held in regions throughout the county.

“I want to make sure residents of Luzerne County feel included and have a voice and that your voice is heard by the administration,” Crocamo said.

