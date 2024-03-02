Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, left, and advertising director Diane McGee, carry the company banner during the Pittston St. Patrick Parade on Saturday.

The Emerald Isle Step Dancers stopped at the band shell to perform and Irish dance.

PowerRail, Exeter, entered a locomotive replica in the Pittston St. Patrick Parade.

Pittston St. Patrick Parade Grand Marshal Susan Lombardo rides in the annual Pittston St. Patrick Parade on Saturday.

The Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum band has been a staple of the Pittston St. Patrick Parade for many years.

Members of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Greater Pittston, walk past their home on Main St. during the St. Patrick’s Parade.

Pittston City District Magistrate Alexandra Kokura-Kravitz waves to the crowd along Main St., Pittston during the St. Patrick Parade.

The 100-year-old Cino Paci Band made an appearance in the 2024 Pittston St. Patrick Parade down Main St. on Saturday.

The Lowe’s float made an appearance filled with employees along the parade route.

This stilt walker, all dressed in green, walked gingerly along the parade route in rainy conditions.

MacKay Pipe & Drum band from South Bethlehem, Pa. parades down Main St., Pittston, during the annual St. Patrick Parade on Saturday.