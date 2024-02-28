Luzerne County Council unanimously voted Tuesday to confirm Jennifer Pecora as operational services division head at a $98,800 annually.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo thanked council.

“She knows what needs to be done, and she is going to do it,” Crocamo said of Pecora.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council must confirm nominees for the eight division head positions for those hirings to take effect.

At its last meeting Feb. 13, council was tied 5-5 on Pecora’s confirmation at Crocamo’s proposed compensation of $110,000.

A tie was possible because Councilman Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. had been absent Feb. 13 due to a mandatory work meeting, but he subsequently said he would support Crocamo’s confirmation request. The expectation was that the confirmation could then pass at $110,000 with that sixth vote.

However, Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott, one of the five supporting the confirmation Feb. 13, said she changed her mind last week and was no longer supporting the $110,000 salary.

McDermott said before Tuesday’s meeting she listened to outside feedback and concluded the compensation should not be elevated above the $98,800 specified in a position list linked to the 2024 budget — an argument that had been made by Councilman Harry Haas.

McDermott said she wholeheartedly supports Pecora for the position but believes she should start at less. She noted prior operational division head Gregory Kurtz had received $96,390 when he resigned in December.

“I believe she will give it her all and do her best,” McDermott said of Pecora.

Crocamo had said other funds were available within the division to cover the increase to $110,000 without exceeding council’s overall budget allocation. She also predicted Pecora would identify significant savings to justify the compensation.

There was no public council discussion about the confirmation Tuesday, and council proceeded straight to a vote at the $98,880 compensation.

Council Chairman John Lombardo congratulated Pecora, and many in the room applauded.

Pecora is the fifth operational services division head since the January 2012 implementation of home rule.

She was first hired by the county in August 2022 as administrative services division head and stepped away from that position to serve as interim operational services head after Kurtz resigned.

Pecora has a bachelor’s degree in business administration marketing and management and worked more than six years for Butler Township, including four years as township manager, past reports said.

As Butler Township manager, Pecora’s duties included oversight of township roadways and budgets, work on capital projects, service as the township’s emergency management coordinator and involvement in permitting, land development, subdivisions and building codes, according to a prior county release.

The operational services division includes engineering, roads/bridges, planning/zoning, 911/emergency management, building/grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

During public comment before the vote, county Controller Walter Griffith reiterated his support for Pecora’s appointment.

“I don’t think you could pick a better person for the job,” Griffith said.

Griffith said Pecora is addressing past issues with contracting and already yielded savings through her project management intervention.

“It’s a monumental task she’s taken on,” Griffith said.

Litigation settlement

Council approved a $17,000 settlement to close out litigation Dianne Emmett filed against the county and prior prison deputy warden Sam Hyder.

Emmett cross-filed an action with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging sexual harassment and sexual discrimination while she was employed as a licensed practical nurse at the prison, the agenda said.

Haas was the lone council member to vote against the settlement.

Crocamo noted the settlement contains no admission of wrongdoing by any parties in the case.

Southern annex

A revised lease for the county’s southern annex at Hazleton City Hall also was unanimously approved by council.

City hall space is no longer needed for county court. The court is still committed to setting up a magisterial central court in the Hazleton area but is searching for another location that will provide more space to adequately accommodate the services it is providing, Crocamo has said.

The new city hall lease will be $3,530 per month, or $42,360 annually, through the end of 2025, with the lease commencing upon occupancy.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton thanked Pecora and other administration staff for physically measuring the space that will be leased after he identified a discrepancy. The county will save $3,975 annually as a result, which was factored into the approved agreement.

Crocamo said an announcement about the annex opening will be made, hopefully soon, once all technical requirements are met.

