The Ripley family of Hanover, PA, came out to support five-year-old Judy Ripley in the Little Miss Leprechaun contest for the City of Pittston. Clockwise from the left, Ava, 8, father Patrick, Eva, 10, and Judy.

City of Pittston Little Miss and Little Mister Leprechaun were chosen yesterday at the Cosgrove Room of the Pittston Memorial Library. Shown are Little Mister Leprechaun Anthony Viglione and Little Miss Leprechaun Nora Motil.

City of Pittston 2024 Little Miss and Little Mister Leprechaun contest was at the Cosgrove Room of the Pittston Memorial Library. Shown are runner ups and winners. Left to right: first runner up Alex Rodriguez, Little Mister Leprechaun Anthony Viglione, Little Miss Leprechaun Nora Motil and first runner up Julie Hudzinski.

Reagan Nemic, right, participated in the annual Little Miss Leprechaun contest held by the City of Pittston with host Sarah Donahue, left.

Sarah Donahue, left, host of the City of Pittston’s Little Mister Leprechaun contest interviews Elijah Mitchell.

