PITTSTON — The Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade has announced its Annual Pub Crawl. The Pub Crawl will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The St. Patrick’s Parade committee members will take the Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band around on a tour of three Pittston bars. The band will march into each bar while performing.

They’ll play a few songs, take a break, and play one more set before they leave and proceed to the next bar.

The Pub Crawl starts at The Red Mill, 340 S. Main St., from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., then on to The Knights of Columbus, 55 S. Main St., from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and finally ending at The Tomato Bar and Bistro, 7 Spring St., from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The band will warm up at Susquehanna Brewing Company, 635 S. Main St., Jenkins Twp., from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.