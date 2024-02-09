Eryn Harvey has resigned as Luzerne County’s election director — a position she held exactly one year.

Harvey said Friday morning she is pursuing other opportunities.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the voters of Luzerne County. I want to thank the election bureau staff for their hard work and dedication in helping to run two successful elections under my leadership,” Harvey said. “I wish the county success in future elections.”

County Manager Romilda Crocamo informed county council members of the resignation by email and said she wishes Harvey success in her future endeavors.

“We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and fairness in all our operations, particularly in matters concerning elections,” Crocamo wrote.

“As we move forward, we will be conducting a thorough search for a new director of elections who possesses the expertise, experience and vision needed to lead our organization during this critical time.”

The April 23 primary is a little over two months away.

Crocamo said the administration will “work diligently to ensure a smooth transition and maintain the trust and confidence of our citizens.”

Staffing adjustments will be announced Monday, she said.

