The public will have an opportunity to attend an online information session Monday regarding the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge.

This session is at 1 p.m. A link with attendance instructions is posted on the main page at luzernecounty.org.

Constructed in 1914, the 1,922-foot, Luzerne County-owned bridge over the Susquehanna River was last rehabilitated in 1987. It links Nanticoke and the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township at Route 11.

An average 6,700 vehicles travel over the bridge daily.

County officials are exploring options because the span was downgraded to a 15-ton weight limit in 2020 due to issues found in an inspection.

Council members learned of several options at a recent work session. Some citizens and municipal officials are pushing for replacement.

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton has pointed out that another $9 million would have to be found if a majority chooses a new bridge. The county has access to $55 million from casino gambling revenue, and a full replacement would cost $64 million based on the engineer’s estimate.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said Monday’s session originated with a request from the Lower South Valley Council of Governments to discuss the matter. As word spread, overtures were made on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and state and federal legislative offices to participate and outline funding possibilities, she said.

Crocamo stressed the session is for the presentation of information only and won’t be a county council meeting with deliberation and voting.

Council won’t be voting on the matter at its next public meeting Tuesday because the administration is still collecting data needed for council to make an informed decision, she said.

