Luzerne County officials were notified Sunday night of a cyber attack on the Pennsylvania Courts website, according to a media release issued Monday.
The attack has caused the following online services to be unavailable at this time, the release said:
• Guardianship Tracking System (GTS) to file annual reports
• Docket sheets
• PACFile – the efiling portal for criminal filings
In-person access to the GTS system also is currently unavailable at the county.
All in-person services for criminal filings were not impacted and are available at the county prothonotary/clerk of courts office in the courthouse, the release said.
The CPCMS and MDJS systems are functioning at the county Court of Common Pleas and MDJ offices.