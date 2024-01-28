City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo is shown next to a rendering by OOMBRA Architects, a Philadelphia-based architectural firm, depicting the front of the Market & Main Streets building that would house the New American Theatre that will seat a minimum of 500 people. The six to eight floor structure will also house retail space and living space.

The 3D model of what the cityscape will look like at the completion of Market & Main tower and a parkade for downtown Pittston.

City plans call for the former Quinn’s Supermarket will be razed and replaced with a minimum 3-story parkade, residential, and commercial spaces.

PITTSTON — Mayor Michael Lombardo is glad 2023 is over and he looks forward to a much brighter 2024 for the city.

2023 saw the retirement of longtime City Administrator Joe Moskovitz, various personnel changes in administration, and the death of City Hall employee Sheila McGarry to close out the year.

Now that 2024 has been ushered in, Lombardo looks forward to working on the continued efforts of building up the city by bringing in more housing and attracting more businesses to the downtown.

Late last year, Lombardo and his team at City Hall introduced an aggressive game-changer to the city, a $40 million project affecting three areas of Pittston.

Related Video

What’s being called the Market & Main Project will see a six- to eight-story structure built on the south corner of Market and Main streets and a four-story structure on the north corner where the Greater Pittston Ambulance Association building currently sits.

The third part of the plan is to level the former Quinn’s Supermarket and erect a three-story parkade, complete with retail stores and housing.

It’s an ambitious project, but Lombardo said all the pieces of the puzzle are coming together beginning with $8 million already secured for the large undertaking.

“We’re going six to eight (stories) if we can and building next door would be six (stories) at the ambulance site,” Lombardo confirmed. “The other one would be three stories, two stories of residential and commercial below it and three stories of parkade.”

Lombardo went on to say the parking lot in front of the parkade would be fit for parking as well as a small amphitheater in place.

“The funding looks good and I spoke to Gov. (Josh) Shapiro last week and once we get all this flushed out, I want to bring him up to discuss the project and figure what our ask is,” Lombardo said.

The mayor said the Main Street tower has been estimated to cost $21 million, and that could be financed today. The tower site will also be the location for the new American Theater seating a minimum of 500 to 600 people. The tower would be the first building to be constructed but the vacant supermarket could be demolished in the next six months.

The new construction at the site of the ambulance building is estimated to be in the $4 million to $5 million.

The large parkade has been long in the making and the question has been, where to put it, but over time and with Quinn’s Supermarket closing, that location seemed to be the most logical spot to erect a parkade.

There will be a charge to use the parkade and the mayor believes there will be special rates for those living at the tower, at the parkade site as well as the Waterfront Warehouse.

“I think people would appreciate not having to shovel out their cars in the wintertime,” Lombardo said. “We’ve even discussed putting in a walkway over the boulevard.”

The Redevelopment Authority recently acquired the former Grablick’s Dairy building and the plant behind. Tentative plans for that site would see it utilized for parking and residential.

“The dairy bar is in bad shape so we would probably demo that and that will help with parking because Church Street is maxed out for space,” Lombardo added. “Additional parking will help residents at Steeple View Apartments and in the back, we would demo out the dairy and put up residential. When the building became available, I didn’t want to let it go.”

Another project that has been started but put on the back burner for the time being is the former Presbyterian Church on Broad Street. Lombardo is interested in making it a multi-use space for the community as well as residential.

“My plan for the church across the street is, I’m looking for an architect now and I want to use the steel from the Water Street Firemen’s Bridge to build a second floor at the church,” Lombardo stated.

The Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation office has given their stamp of approval in utilizing the steel from the bridge.

When asked about the two bridges situation, he said the environmental and historical studies are nearly complete.

“Image one dimension, four-lanes for two bridges, sidewalks, the widths, the capacities is all understood, so now what happens is what happens above it,” Lombardo asked. “Fort Jenkins (Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge) is easy, you can replicate that bridge with technology, and the Water Street Bridge is more of a challenge.”

Lombardo would like the two bridges to be distinctive and different from each other.

According to the Mayor, all the federal money now available would and could possibly shave a year to 18 months off the timeline to get the bridge projects moving.

“We just have to work with PennDOT; I want to rush, but I think so far it’s gone smoothly and I’m very happy with the process,” Lombardo said. “The other thing, simultaneously, we are having a study done on returning the Main Street and Kennedy Boulevard, back to a two way. The current traffic flow was done to move cars and not for retail. I think that move would program Main Street better, but we’ll see, we have to make sure if it works.”