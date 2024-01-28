I think saying this world today is a scary place would be an understatement.

Never in my history have I see such crazy things happen from a very divided country to some kid taking a bus to Scranton packed with an assault weapon to do great harm to children in the Scranton School District.

The ever war-torn Middle East is a place where I can hardly remember peacetime.

We are a society where video cameras are everywhere from front doors to backyard cams, yet, people are stupid enough to get caught stealing packages from front porches to driveways.

More and more homes are being equipped with alarms than ever before. So many precautions in protecting ourselves is the call of the day.

But yet, with the entire technology out there, crimes are being committed at an epidemic rate.

I covered a Scams and Fraud Prevention Seminar this past week that you will read about in today’s edition and let me tell you, all that technology works two ways. The criminals are getting smarter with tech and as the PA Director of the Senior Protection Unit of the Attorney General’s office (yes, there is such a thing) said, it’s at epidemic levels.

Director David Shallcross spoke to about 45 residents of Duryea and surrounding communities and it was an eye-opener for many of the seniors in the audience.

Shallcross covered tech scams, online sweetheart swindles, investment scams such as bitcoins, front door scams when people pose as a utility worker, charity solicitation scams, government impersonators, bank impersonators, caller ID scams, sweepstakes scams, grandparent scams and the up and coming biggie, artificial intelligence scams.

Tech scams involve someone calling you on the phone and try to get information on your computer by offering warrantees or tech support. Everyone with a computer gets those calls. “Hi we’ve noticed you have a virus on your computer…”

The online sweetheart swindles are another big one were people pray on lonely singles, trying to convince them to start a romantic relationship over a computer. Crazy you say? Shallcross said he knows a gentleman that was swindled out of $700,000 and even in the end, he still believed the female was real.

Front door scams have been around for ages when you answer the door to someone posing as a utility worker equipped with a walkie-talkie. The scam is set up by usually with an accomplice around back and they give each other cue to enter the house while the homeowner is kept busy.

Caller ID scams are an everyday occurrence and sometimes several times a day.

How many times did you get a call and the caller ID is actually someone you know only to find out it’s not? I’ve even heard of a situation when the caller ID read that very person’s name that answers the phone.

That’s some crazy technology, and I don’t know why the phone companies can’t clamp down on those types of calls.

Just so you know, Director Shallcross said if anyone calls you up stating you won a sweepstakes, hand up immediately. There are no sweepstakes organizations making calls to winners.

Grandparent scams are on the increase too. Utilizing the phone, scammers will call you impersonating a grandchild stating they were in an accident and need money to have a car towed, for example. My own relative received such a call regarding her grandson. It’s scary and she was almost convinced it was him.

One way to combat that type of call is to have a “safe” word. If you receive a call from someone telling you they are a related, ask them the safe word. If it cannot be produced, hang up immediately.

Certainly have a discussion with your children or grandchildren and pick a good safe word.

Fake tech ads or sales online are very common, according to Shallcross.

“If someone tells you, you can buy a $700 dining room set for $49.99, it’s a scam,” Shallcross said. “As the saying goes, if it’s too good to be true, it’s not true.”

Regarding credit cards and scams, the best way to pay with a credit card is not swiping or inserting your card, but using an electronic wallet. The “tap” cards are not even as safe as the wallet on your cellphone.

A lot of people resist electronic wallets, but it’s 2024 and it’s the safest method in paying by credit card or MAC card.

State Rep. Jim Haddock and the Duryea Police Department put on the seminar. If one comes to your town, make a point of going.

If you don’t learn anything but one thing, if you have caller ID on your phone and you don’t recognize the phone number, DO NOT ANSWER IT.

Director Shallcross said it’s tough to beat scammers but if people get educated, that’s a step in the right direction.

Don’t be afraid of technology, because it’s very useful, but on the other hand be sure to use caution.

Quote of the Week

“The ideal school would teach health, wealth, and happiness. It‘d be free, self-paced, and available to all. It‘d show opposing ideas and students would self-verify truth. No grades, no tests, no diplomas – just learning. Actually, you’re already here. Careful who you follow.” – Naval Ravikant

Thought of the Week

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” – Henry Ford

Bumper Sticker

“With every mistake we must surely be learning.” – George Harrison