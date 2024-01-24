WEST PITTSTON – After an extensive search, the West Pittston Library has a new library director and West Pittston native, Maria Grzybowski is back home.

Grzybowski, a Wyoming Area graduate who used to frequent the library as a child, is happy to be back in town.

“It feels very natural,” Grzybowski said, on being the new library director. “I feel like everything I’ve experienced in my life will help in this role.”

Her extensive background includes a degree in Education from Penn State University, Studio Art from Marywood University as well as studying abroad in Italy for painting and drawing.

Related Video

Grzybowski was an art teach at a Montessori at State College, correspondent schools, Scranton School District, and Wyoming Area Catholic and Holy Rosary Schools, more recently.

Growing up in West Pittston, she has vivid memories of going to the library with her late mother Mary Ann.

“My mom used to walk me to the library when I was a child,” Grzybowski, who lived near Blue Ribbon Dairy, said. “This (library) was our resource for everything we used to do like arts and crafts at home.”

“My plans are definitely build the programing and diversity,” Grzybowski said, regarding the future of the library under her tenure. “I want people in our are to know that the library is here and it can be used. We will have programs that will be free and we will also have programs that will have a fee when we have a special artist.”

Grzybowski, an accomplished artist herself having taught art at the Wonderstone Gallery at Dunmore and the Quest Studio at Jessup, would like to incorporate her arts skills into the library whether it be though classes or fundraising.

“I’m very service oriented,” Grzybowski admitted. “Teaching is service and to me working in this capacity (at the library), you are working for the community.”

Grzybowski added she’s a certified Yoga instructor and would like to incorporate some classes during off hours at the library for the convenience of those wanting to participate in Yoga.

Grzybowski and her husband Steven are owners of rescued dogs, which are their pride and joy.

In addition to her late mother, she’s the daughter of Vincent Mirro, who still resides in West Pittston.