At least two prospective candidates for Luzerne County’s proposed government study commission were among those attending Monday’s election bureau training session about nomination petition requirements.

Pittston resident Tom Bassett, a music teacher, said he plans to run for the commission in the April 23 primary election because he cares about county government.

Bassett has some name recognition because he ran for state senate in the 22nd District in 2022 against Marty Flynn.

Prior county councilwoman Jane Walsh Waitkus, of Dorrance Township, also attended Monday to pick up a nomination packet and learn more about the requirements in case she decides to run. She said her experience serving on council from 2016 through 2019 would be an asset on the study commission.

“I am open to it,” she said of a possible run.

County voters will simultaneously decide if they want to convene a commission and choose seven citizens to serve on the panel. The selected seven would only serve if the referendum passes.

If a commission is activated, the panel must examine the county’s current home rule structure that took effect in 2012 and decide if it wants to prepare and recommend changes. The commission would be free to recommend alterations to the existing charter, an entirely new charter or a return to the prior state code system in which three elected commissioners and multiple row officers handled decisions that now rest with an 11-member council and appointed manager.

The only eligibility requirement for study commission members is that they be registered voters of the county, according to the state’s home rule handbook.

Among the instructions county Election Director Eryn Harvey highlighted during Monday’s training session:

Study commission candidates must obtain at least 200 signatures from county registered voters on their nomination papers. Up to seven candidates have the option to team up to collect the minimum 200 signatures on the same nomination paper. Voters can nominate up to seven candidates.

Because the study commission is nonpartisan, any registered voter in the county can sign a study commission nomination paper.

The window to collect signatures is between the thirteenth and tenth Tuesdays before the primary, or from Tuesday to Feb. 13.

Commission candidates must complete the information section of the nomination paper prior to obtaining signatures. That includes identifying a “vacancy committee” of three to five people empowered to nominate someone to fill a candidate vacancy due to death or withdrawal.

This vacancy committee process would only apply before the primary because vacancies of elected study commission members are filled by the remaining seated study commission members.

The circulator — the person who carries the document door-to-door and obtains signatures — must be a registered county voter. After all signatures are obtained, the circulator must complete and sign the “affidavit of qualified elector” at the bottom of the nomination paper in the presence of a notary public.

Candidates also must complete a candidate information and data processing sheet and sign a candidate’s affidavit in the presence of a notary. A notarized waiver should be filed if candidates don’t intend to form a political committee or receive/spend more than $250 on the campaign.

A statement of financial interest must be filed in the county manager’s office, with a copy also submitted to the election bureau.

Harvey noted Monday an additional required “acceptance of nomination by candidate” form also has been added to the study commission nomination packet.

Nomination papers and all required documents must be filed with the election bureau before 4:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

A recording of Monday’s training session has been posted under the election section at luzernecounty.org.

