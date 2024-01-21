Attendees browse gift baskets at The Knights on Sunday during the benefit for Detective Kyle Gilmartin. More than 50 baskets were donated for the raffle.

Bugeye McGuire was among the musical acts scheduled to perform at Sunday’s benefit.

Matt Meade, left, president of the Pittston Knights of Columbus Home Association, is seen with brother-in-law Joe Long at The Knights social club on South Main Street, Pittston, during Sunday’s ‘A Day to Care’ fundraiser for Scranton Police Department Detective Kyle Gilmartin, who grew up in the Pittston area and is a family friend. ‘We’re just looking to help as best as we can,’ Meade said. ‘Kyle is a part of our community and our family.’

PITTSTON — It was billed as “A Day to Care,” and hundreds of people showed that they do.

With live music and dozens of raffle prizes, Sunday’s fundraiser for wounded Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin and his family drew a large crowd to The Knights on South Main Street, as the community came together to support one of their own.

Gilmartin, a Luzerne County native who grew up in the Pittston area, is recovering from wounds suffered when he was shot twice in the head while on duty Jan. 11 in Scranton.

“From what we understand he is doing very well,” said family friend Joe Long, who spearheaded Sunday’s event. “He’s alert, he’s off the breathing and feeding tubes, but he’s got a long way to go, but he’s here and he’s alive.”

Gilmartin is a 2008 graduate of Holy Redeemer High School. He graduated from the Lackawanna College Police Academy in 2010. He has worked as a police officer in Ashley, Wilkes-Barre Township and Pittston Township, and joined the Scranton Police Department in 2015.

For Long, the Gilmartins are very much like family.

“Kyle’s mother (Sandy) was my children’s babysitter up until kindergarten,” he said. “Ian and Kyle both were like big brothers to my kids.”

Long remembers Kyle Gilmartin as “a great kid,” who was good at sports.

“I’m sure that has translated into him being an outstanding police officer,” he added.

Long’s brother-in-law Matt Meade, president of the Pittston Knights of Columbus Home Association, grew up with Ian Gilmartin.

“We played Little League together, basketball together, we went to grade school together. Kyle’s dad (Bill) coached us in Little League,” Meade said. “This hit home. It’s a family thing.”

Last week, Meade said, Long suggested the idea of a fundraiser soon after Gilmartin was shot. Support for the idea quickly gathered momentum.

“You’re seeing the best of Pittston,” Long said. “I got the Knights Home Association, the Pittston Friendly Sons, the Jacquelines, friends. It’s been so impressive.”

Over 50 gift baskets were donated by various groups to be raffled off at the event, which also featured live entertainment by Mike Elward, Bugeye McGuire, Richie from Rock Street and Tom Graham, and support from Northeast Eagle Distributors.

In addition to donations from the admission and raffle tickets, all proceeds from the sale of Rolling Rock Draft will be donated as well as 10% of Taco Bout Us food orders.

When the Times Leader visited shortly before 4 p.m., with an hour still left to go for the event, nearly 400 people had turned out, raising over $1,800 just in admissions alone.

All donations will be given to Gilmartin and his family. Anyone looking to donate can contact the Pittston Knights of Columbus Home Association at 570-655-8311 or www.facebook.com/pittstonknights.

“We’re just looking to help as best as we can,” Meade said. “Kyle is a part of our community and our family.”