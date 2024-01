Father Michael Bryant, pastor of Nativity Of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, along with Holy Rosary School Principal Melissa Skutack and students Cassidi Quinn, Emma DeSanto, Jonathan Fitzmaurice, and Dominic Limongelli participated in “Ready, Set, Cook!,” a friendly competition among pastors to raise money for St. Vincent dePaul kitchen. Foods prepared were delivered to the residents of The Crossing Towers, Duryea.