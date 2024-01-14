For many years, veterans all over the country were not recognized as Hometown Heroes like we salute our military today. Thankfully men and women who’ve served are finally getting their due.

I hear people on the streets thanking vets for their service, and it’s really great to see.

During the course of the year, I try my best to help out veteran’s organizations to the best of my ability.

Last week, Ron Gitkos, commander of the West Pittston American Legion 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo Post 542, spoke to me about his concern his post will be a thing of the past.

He said his post is down to about 30 veterans and he said at one time they had more than 300 members.

In fact, most posts have halls and bars associated with them and at one time, so did the West Pittston Post. But Gitkos said that was a long time ago.

With the end of the draft in the 1970s and conflicts few and far between, the older vets are passing away and not as many men and women are not enlisting.

Bernie McDonald, commander of the AMVETS Post 189, said he’s very concerned as well.

At a press event this past week at the Dupont VFW Post 4909, I spoke to Bernie and he said the younger vets are not as interested in joining, and he really had no answers to why.

At Post 542, Ron said he would be thrilled if he could get four of five veterans to join.

One concern is for Ron, as I’m sure for Bernie and other commanders all over Greater Pittston, Wyoming Valley, and the country, who will take over when it’s time to pass the baton? What will happen to all the veteran’s establishments?

It’s a sad state of affairs with veteran’s organizations.

Perhaps it is time for younger vets to pick up the reigns. There will be a time when they will want to be unified amongst men and women who also served.

Hopefully, there will be a change of heart and numbers will rise again at each and every post.

This past week, I was contacted by former Pittston Area basketball star, Mia Hopkins on her latest adventure in the world of round ball.

She recently signed to play professional basketball in the country of Brazil. Yes, that’s a long way from home, but for Mia, it’s a lot closer to her than you think.

Her latest basketball role has been a traveling player for the world famous Harlem Globetrotters for the past two years. Although sad to move on from the Globetrotters, she’s excited about playing at Brazil.

Mia holds a duel citizenship with the USA and Brazil where her father was born and raised.

She tells me she’s not sure if he will get to see her play because of where he resides in the country, but I’m sure she’s not ruling that out.

Her grandmother, her father’s mother, moved from Brazil with a few other relatives and reside in Massachusetts.

One of Mia’s greatest moments in her life, as she told me, was when her gram and family got to see her play as a Harlem Globetrotter. She tells me it was very emotional.

Mia has dedicated herself to play professional basketball ever since she felt it was a possibility back in her high school days as a Patriot.

That dream continued when she excelled during her college days.

She had always wanted to play in the WNBA, but she was not drafted and eventually she had a tryout, but fell short.

Something like that would deflate anyone, but not Mia. She is one of those rare people that got off her backside, dusted her off and got back on the horse, well, in this case the court.

She played pro ball overseas briefly before she made her way back to the States ending up in San Antonio.

After landing on a semi-pro team in San Antonio, during the very first game of the season, she busted up her arm enough that she thought she would never be able to play basketball again.

She rehabbed her shoulder and arm, her shooting arm by the way, and before you know it, she landed a job with the Globetrotters. It was an amazing feat for anyone, but I guess you’d have to know Mia.

Mia tells me she’ll be leaving in a few weeks for South America with preseason starting next month and the regular season in March. Her league plays deep into July so I’m sure we will see her at some point in the late summer.

I know she still wants to keep her Pittston ties close to her because as much as basketball is in her veins, she’s the 570 through and through.

Mia also reminded me of her clothing line she has called STARMIA, which is being sold at Nearme Yoga & Cafe, Moosic.

She has a lot going on and she’s motivated and hungry to play pro ball. I only wish her dream job in the WNBA would have come her way, but playing in Brazil is something she’s hoped for over the last five years.

