Vettes for Vets is a fundraiser to benefit the West Pittston American Legion 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo Post 542 held ever summer. The 2023 car show was held at Agolino’s Restaurant, West Pittston.

WEST PITTSTON – Ron Gitkos is looking for a few good men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Gitkos, the commander of the West Pittston American Legion 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo Post 542, said he is recruiting veterans who served to join the post.

According to Gitkos, the post had more than 300 hundred members at one point in time and now numbers have dwindled down to the point in order to exist, more members are needed.

“I’m looking for veterans to serve again helping our community,” Gitkos said. “Our post gives back to fellow veterans, youth organizations, food pantries and much more.”

Gitkos said the post has a few fundraisers each year, including selling Poppies twice a year held at Gerrity’s Supermarket and Vettes for Vets car show (June 9, 2024) featuring an all-Corvette lineup, all going back to the community.

The West Pittston American Legion is one of the few veterans’ organizations not having a home base. There are several posts in Greater Pittston with a physical location in most cases with a hall or bar attached.

“One event we hold is for the vets from VA nursing home and (Gino) Merli Nursing Home, where we throw a picnic for them,” Gitkos stated. “It’s a great afternoon and they really enjoy it. We feed them and we sit down to talk with them. It’s a chance for them to get out of the nursing home and talk with other veterans.”

Another service organized by the post, along with the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club, is the annual Memorial Day Parade from West Pittston to Exeter. Gitkos and his fellow vets get involved in running the parade followed by a program featuring a guest speaking either currently serving in the Armed Forces or a veteran.

“If I get a handful of guys to sign up, that would be great,” Gitkos added, about recruiting new members. “It’s all about giving back to the community.”

Each year, the post, along with the local Boy Scouts, decorate five local cemeteries with U.S. Flags for Memorial Day.

Gitkos added, each year the post donates $100 to each Wyoming Area graduate enlisting in the Armed Forces.

“The post meets only five or six times a year,” Gitkos said. “It’s not a big commitment for our veterans in the post, but it would be great if we can build up the post so one day we can pass the baton.”

If you are a veteran and would like to join or hear more about the post, call Ron Gitkos at 570-466-1232.