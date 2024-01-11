Luzerne County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said Wednesday she will be circulating nomination petitions to run for state representative in the 120th District.

McDermott, a Republican, said she decided to announce her plans to enter the 2024 state representative race because there are indications incumbent Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, may not be seeking another term.

Kaufer, who has served as state representative since 2015, has not issued a statement on his plans.

“If he files petitions to run, I have a chance to withdraw and probably would withdraw,” McDermott said.

Related Video

McDermott took office this month in a second four-year term on Luzerne County Council. She was the top vote-getter the council race in the Nov. 7 general election, receiving 28,356 votes.

She anticipates voters wondering why she is running for another office immediately after winning a new council term. McDermott said she did not know there was a possibility Kaufer would not run again when she made the decision to enter the council race last year.

McDermott said she was long interested in running for state representative.

“I’ve been serving the public constituents on a part-time basis on county council and am ready to do it on a full-time basis,” McDermott said. “I enjoy being able to work for the people and trying to help get things done.”

The 54-year-old Kingston Township resident has owned McDermott Real Estate Appraisals in Shavertown for 28 years.

A lifelong county resident, McDermott said she has lived primarily in Kingston Township and currently resides in the township home where she was raised.

The 120th District includes the townships of Dallas, Exeter, Franklin, Jackson and Kingston and the boroughs of Courtdale, Exeter, Forty Fort, Kingston, Luzerne, Pringle, Swoyersville, West Wyoming and Wyoming.

“I care about this region, and I want to keep it a wonderful place for businesses and families,” McDermott said.

Candidates interested in appearing on the April 23 primary election ballot can start circulating nomination petitions on Jan. 23, which is now less than two weeks away.

McDermott said some supporters have offered to help her obtain petition signatures from voters.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.