Exeter Borough Mayor Denise Adams, left, and USDA State Director for Rural Development Bob Morgan, right, listen Wednesday morning as U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright announces that the borough will receive an $8.7 million USDA loan for major infrastructure improvements.

EXETER — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Wednesday announced an $8.7 million investment for major infrastructure improvements in Exeter Borough.

“It’s a great day to be in Exeter,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic, in announcing the $8.7 million loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “After years of planning and hard work, Exeter is finally getting major upgrades to its aging stormwater and sewage system.”

USDA State Director for Rural Development Bob Morgan, said the loan was made through the department’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.

“This project is an example of the Biden Administration’s commitment to assist smaller communities throughout Pennsylvania in making much needed, but long postponed, investments in local infrastructure,” Morgan said. “These projects improve communities by allowing replacement of old systems, dramatically improving their performance and reducing maintenance costs. In addition, it will allow the Borough of Exeter to install separate stormwater and sanitary sewer lines. This will allow Exeter Borough to play a lead role in the region in effective methods of stormwater management.”

Related Video

Morgan said the project will provide separation of the storm and sanitary sewer systems along Schooley and Wyoming Avenues in Exeter Borough. The project enhancements will also allow for future project areas to connect to the current system.

Morgan said the proposed project will replace the existing, deteriorating sanitary and storm system within the project area and will also include replacements of the existing sanitary sewer mains, service laterals, the existing storm lines with culverts, and manholes.

Cartwright said the USDA funding will help Exeter create a 21st century storm and wastewater system that will support the surrounding community for decades to come.

“Making infrastructure investments like these not only provides for improved water distribution and treatment, but it also puts people to work now, and it lays the foundation for improved sustainable growth in the future,” Cartwright said. “And when the project is completed, all Exeter roadways affected by the work will be repaired and resurfaced.”

Morgan said the project is slated to begin in the spring.

Cartwright said improving and upgrading infrastructure — including water and waste disposal systems — is one of his priorities because it’s critical to the well-being of communities in his district.

”Modern wastewater facilities are vital to public health, economic success and environmental sustainability,” Cartwright said. “Making infrastructure investments like this not only provides for improved water distribution and treatment, but it also puts people to work and lays the foundation for retaining and attracting new businesses and families.”

Cartwright said the USDA funding will help Exeter create a 21st century storm and wastewater system that will support the surrounding community for decades to come.

Exeter Mayor Denise Adams thanked Cartwright and Morgan for their efforts in securing the funding for the long-awaited project.

“This project will help our borough move forward,” Adams said. “We’ve been working on this project since 2019.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.