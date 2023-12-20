A possible new policy regulating the use of electric bikes on popular recreational paths atop the Wyoming Valley Levee along the Susquehanna River is still under consideration, officials said Tuesday.

The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority, which oversees the levee, had informally set a goal to decide on a policy by the end of 2023, but members said Tuesday they want more time to consider the matter.

Board Chair Dominic Yannuzzi said all options remain on the table, including setting limits or an outright ban.

The authority held a session in October to accept public input.

Kirby Park facility

Authority Executive Director Christopher Belleman said a new multi-use storage facility at Kirby Park is on track for completion this spring.

The authority has partnered with Wilkes-Barre on the city’s plans to demolish its recreation storage building at Kirby Park and construct a new 6,500-square-foot structure to house both city recreation storage and authority levee equipment.

Approximately six trailers full of flood authority equipment will be stored there, including flood gate closure components for the nearby Market Street Bridge, he has said.

The authority is contributing $700,000 in county-earmarked federal American Rescue Plan funds toward the project, while the city is covering $400,000, including the land, a project description said.

Demolition of the current structure is underway, Belleman said.

Homeland Security

Authority board members said they are still in discussion with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which is interested in leasing approximately 1,900 square feet of unused space in the authority’s Forty Fort headquarters for a Homeland Security Investigations sub-office.

The authority would have to complete renovations to ready the space if an agreement is reached.

Restrooms would be the only shared space with the tenant, although Homeland Security would have access to the authority conference room when there are no meetings, the authority has said.

